BN and PH finalise Sabah seat distribution to avoid clashes

BAGAN DATUK: Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan have finalised seat distribution for the upcoming Sabah state election to prevent clashes between the coalition partners.

BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi confirmed negotiations between PH and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah were in their final stages.

“I hope that on Nov 15 we will know the actual number of seats that will be contested by each coalition party,“ he told reporters after a Deepavali event here today.

The UMNO president said BN would field candidates with 80% comprising new faces including from Wanita, Youth and Puteri wings.

“This is to give a signal that BN Sabah is ready to spread the differences this time so that we can give new hope to the voters in Sabah,“ he added.

All BN candidates are 100% locals according to the deputy prime minister.

Ahmad Zahid acknowledged that clashes between BN and GRS candidates remain inevitable in some constituencies.

The Election Commission has set November 29 as polling day with nomination on November 15 and early voting on November 25.

Regarding recent media reports about political leaders from different parties appearing together, Ahmad Zahid said such interactions were normal.

“Everyone can be friends regardless of political party, race or religion and we as Malaysians are very open, but it is best that we only fight during elections,“ he stated.

Earlier, the deputy prime minister distributed 2,000 food boxes to B40 families and RM100 vouchers to 703 Tamil school students in his constituency. – Bernama