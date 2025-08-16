BN and PH finalise Sabah seat distribution with no overlaps

SHAH ALAM: Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said seat distribution between BN and Pakatan Harapan (PH) for the upcoming Sabah State Election has been finalised, with no overlaps.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, further informed that no negotiations have been held between BN and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) regarding seat distribution or cooperation for the state election, in order to respect PH.

However, Ahmad Zahid anticipated that at least three-cornered contests would be unavoidable, following the likelihood of participation from other and new parties.

“What has been finalised is BN-PH, and we respect PH-GRS. There are no direct negotiations between BN and GRS. So far, any other discussions to avoid three-cornered contests or seat overlaps have been conducted behind the scenes.

“However, I feel that since there are too many new parties in Sabah wanting to contest this time, three-cornered fights will certainly be unavoidable, possibly up to eight-cornered. That is up to them, as that is the political landscape in Sabah. BN-PH has no overlapping seats,” he said.

He said this when met after attending the 16th National-Level Civil Defence Student Corps (Kor Sispa) Training Completion Parade and Commissioning Ceremony here today.

Ahmad Zahid was earlier reported as saying that negotiations on cooperation and seat distribution within the BN, PH, and GRS alliance for the state election were nearly completed. - Bernama