Deputy PM warns against abuse of rank in defence forces

  • 2025-08-17 04:47 PM
PASIR SALAK: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has issued a stern warning to defence and security personnel against misusing their authority.

He expressed full support for Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar’s zero-tolerance stance on power abuse.

“I agree with his statement that firm action will be taken against collusion involving military officers, not only as informants but also when directly involved,” Ahmad Zahid told reporters.

He spoke after officiating the Perak Community Development Department (KEMAS) Santunan Desa Programme.

The Deputy PM stressed that such misconduct damages the reputation of the nation’s defence and security institutions.

“I hope this serves as a stern reminder to others not to commit similar offences or engage in misconduct with the same intent,” he added.

The warning follows a recent crackdown by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission on a southern smuggling syndicate.

Ten individuals, including three serving and two former senior military officers, were arrested in the operation.

The officers are suspected of leaking operational details to help the syndicate evade enforcement. - Bernama