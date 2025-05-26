PUTRAJAYA: Barisan Nasional (BN) is open to exploring political cooperation with any party in preparation for the upcoming Sabah state election, said its secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir.

He said discussions are already underway, although he did not reveal the names of the parties involved.

“BN has begun a series of talks, and I can confirm that the process is ongoing,” he told reporters after attending the Karisma Pemimpin Muda Madani 2025 programme here today.

Zambry stressed that both BN and Pakatan Harapan (PH) have component parties based in Sabah, and as such, an inclusive approach is essential to ensure the stability and strength of the coalition.

He added that negotiations are taking place through both formal and informal channels among key stakeholders, ahead of what is expected to be a closely contested election.

Yesterday, BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said initial discussions between BN and PH on seat allocations had begun and would be finalised once the Sabah state legislative assembly is officially dissolved.

Meanwhile, PKR deputy president Nurul Izzah Anwar, during the 2024/2025 PKR Annual National Congress last Saturday, called for at least 13 seats to be allocated to PKR for the state polls.