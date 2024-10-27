BN, PH finalise cooperation ahead of Sabah state polls - Zahid

BAGAN DATUK: Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) have finalised their cooperation to face the upcoming Sabah state election, expected to take place next year.

BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also deputy prime minister, said the agreement between BN and PH will form the foundation for cooperation for the Sabah state election.

“We never shut the door on cooperation with coalitions in Sabah, or any partnerships with existing parties in Sabah and we will not use the old approach that there is no chance of negotiations.

“So what’s being said by Bung Mokhtar suits the political landscape in Sabah and is also adaptable to the political situation in the national level,” he said when met at a Deepavali-related gathering at the Bagan Datuk UMNO Complex here today.

The UMNO president had been asked to comment on Sabah BN chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin’s statement yesterday about unofficial talks with Sabah PH to work with BN for the Sabah state election in line with the approach in Peninsular Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said that detailed discussions with other parties will be held at an appropriate time and did not reject the possibility that the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition, currently running Sabah, will work with BN-PH in the upcoming state election.

“I myself have met with GRS’ main leaders but we did not hold specific talks, rather a general discussion to form an understanding.

“Various possibilities will occur in Sabah and I think politics there is very dynamic,” he added.