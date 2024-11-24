BN to field many young candidates in GE16- Ahmad Zahid

IPOH: Barisan Nasional (BN) will field many new faces, especially among the youth, in the upcoming 16th General Election (GE16), said its chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, said this initiative is one of five steps outlined to strengthen BN component parties in gaining the support of the people.

“I believe we have no choice but to field new candidates, particularly among the youth. The by-elections in Nenggiri and Mahkota recently proved that this hypothesis is true.

“The suitability of a candidate is not only based on their young age, but also on their strong grassroots exposure, which can lead to a decisive victory,” he told a press conference today after officiating the Perak BN Convention at a hotel here.

Also present were BN Secretary-General Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, who is also Perak BN chairman, MIC Treasurer-General and Perak MIC chairmanTan Sri M. Ramasamy and MCA deputy president Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon, who is also Perak MCA chairman.

Representatives from Pakatan Harapan (PH), including Perak Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) chairman Datuk Asmuni Awi, Ipoh Timur Member of Parliament Howard Lee Chuan How, who is also Perak DAP Treasurer, and Perak PKR chairman Mohamad Hairul Amir Sabri, were also present.

The UMNO president cited the example of the Nenggiri by-election, where BN succeeded in reclaiming the constituency, which was under the opposition’s control, by fielding a young candidate.

“We can still win if we implement a game changer in the area. Similarly, in Mahkota, we proved once again that the hypothesis and the approach were correct. I think it is not about sidelining the veterans, but ensuring a good combination of the old and the new.

“We were young once and were given opportunities back then. When we take over leadership, we must provide ample opportunities for young candidates to contest in upcoming elections,” he said.

When asked about identifying potential candidates, he said that specific measures had been planned for Perak to ensure the process is well-executed.

Earlier, in his speech at the convention, Ahmad Zahid outlined other measures to strengthen BN that include reinforcing the party machinery, mastering technology such as social media, grooming potential candidates—including members of the Puteri, Youth, and Wanita wings, strengthening ties with partners in the Unity Government, and garnering support from young voters.

Regarding seat negotiations with Pakatan Harapan (PH) for GE16, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bagan Datuk, said that while parties within the Unity Government can provide suggestions, the ultimate decision should rest with the top leadership to avoid overlapping claims.

However, he said that no discussions on the matter have taken place yet, and they are expected to begin once Parliament and State Legislative Assemblies are dissolved.

At today’s convention, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Minister of Rural and Regional Development, announced that RM382 million had been allocated for Perak this year and that over RM400 million is expected to be allocated to the state next year.