BN to field MCA and PBRS candidates in Sabah state election

KUALA SELANGOR: Barisan Nasional will field candidates from MCA and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah in addition to UMNO for the upcoming Sabah state election.

BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi stated that MIC is unlikely to contest due to the small Indian voter population in Sabah.

He confirmed that most BN candidates would be new faces while retaining some existing representatives.

Ahmad Zahid announced an increased number of professional candidates would represent BN in the election.

He revealed that cooperation between Pakatan Harapan and BN has been finalised with no seat overlapping.

The Deputy Prime Minister said BN’s exact seat allocation would be announced on nomination day.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor dissolved the Sabah State Legislative Assembly on October 6.

The Sabah State Assembly comprises 79 seats with 73 contested and six appointed assemblymen.

The Election Commission will hold a special meeting on October 16 to determine election dates and procedures.

This meeting will finalise all key timelines and logistical arrangements for the state polls. – Bernama