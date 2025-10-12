MTA launches Takaful Masuk Kampung programme to boost financial literacy

GEORGE TOWN: The Malaysian Takaful Association has organised the Takaful Masuk Kampung roadshow to enhance financial literacy and foster community well-being in line with the National Strategy for Financial Literacy 2026-2030.

MTA chief executive officer Mohd Radzuan Mohamed said the latest edition was organised in collaboration with Penang Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Dr Mohamad Abdul Hamid at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sungai Ara near here today.

He stated that the initiative aims to provide exposure, guidance and education on the importance of financial management while emphasising the value of takaful protection.

The programme held in conjunction with Financial Literacy Month 2025 also supports the implementation of the NS2.0 recently launched by the Financial Education Network under Bank Negara Malaysia and the Securities Commission Malaysia.

This strategy focuses on five key priorities including strengthening financial protection through takaful participation and enhancing the financial resilience of Malaysians.

The carnival launched by Mohamad who is also Batu Maung assemblyman featured community aerobics, an anti-scam talk by Bank Negara Malaysia, a children’s colouring contest, and pocket talks by takaful operators.

Mohd Radzuan explained that through the TMK programme the takaful industry not only provides insurance protection but also promotes understanding and social values based on compassion, solidarity and shared responsibility.

He emphasised that protection is not merely about possessing a policy certificate but about sharing benefits for the common good.

Through this programme the community will also become more aware of current issues such as financial scams and credit management.

MTA is bringing financial literacy initiatives that will help encourage better financial planning among participants.

He added that the TMK initiative forms part of the Hijrah 27 Transformation Plan particularly under the pillars of Meaningful Awareness and Inclusive Growth.

The programme reflects the takaful industry’s role as a protection system that is syariah-compliant and founded on principles of humanity, compassion and collective responsibility.

Mohd Radzuan revealed that MTA also plans to hold TMK programmes in other states including Perak, Perlis and Sarawak to raise public awareness and understanding of takaful.

He stated that TMK represents a significant milestone for the financial sector including the takaful industry to play a more active role in improving financial literacy among Malaysians.

Meanwhile Mohamad said more than 2,000 visitors from Batu Maung and surrounding areas attended the one-day carnival and benefited from the various activities.

He highlighted a special promotion for eligible Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah recipients allowing them to redeem a RM30 Perlindungan Tenang voucher for basic protection under products offered by licensed takaful operators.

This initiative aligns with efforts to ensure that low-income groups have access to affordable and meaningful syariah-compliant protection. – Bernama