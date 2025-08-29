BNM explores tokenisation with experts via industry working group forum

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Negara Malaysia is engaging tokenisation experts and financial practitioners to explore tokenisation applications through a collaborative industry working group.

The Finance Ministry confirmed this co-creation approach occurs within the Asset Tokenisation Industry Working Group forum.

Support extends through the newly launched Digital Asset Innovation Hub to strengthen industry collaboration with the central bank.

“Although tokenisation offers various benefits, projects exploring this are essential to assess its potential and to identify appropriate risk management approaches,” stated the ministry.

This comprehensive testing addresses operational vulnerabilities and technological risks alongside regulatory compliance requirements.

The ministry specifically highlighted anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing measures as critical evaluation areas.

Interoperability challenges across the tokenisation ecosystem form another key focus of these discussions.

This parliamentary response addressed queries from Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein regarding national digital asset tokenisation policies.

Bank Negara Malaysia will publish a detailed discussion paper on asset tokenisation during the second half of 2025.

This paper will explore financial instrument tokenisation including tokenised deposits and ringgit-backed stablecoins.

The central bank is actively assessing wholesale central bank digital currencies in collaboration with regional counterparts.

These instruments show strong potential for enhancing settlement efficiency among financial institutions.

Cross-border payment improvements represent another significant area of potential application.

Meanwhile, the Securities Commission focuses on digital ecosystem development through two primary channels.

Responsible crypto asset access and securities tokenisation expansion form these core development areas.

The Finance Ministry, through both regulatory bodies, continues supporting tokenisation technology readiness within Malaysia’s financial sector.

Bank Negara Malaysia concentrates on payment systems and monetary stability aspects of tokenisation.

The Securities Commission regulates capital market activities and investor protection measures related to digital assets. – Bernama