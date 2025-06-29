Boat capsizes off Pulau Perhentian, three dead including two children

JERTIH: A boat carrying 15 passengers capsized off Pulau Perhentian last night, claiming three lives, including two young girls.

The victims were identified as S. Arumugam, 40, his three-year-old daughter A. Sarrvihka, and a 10-year-old relative, V. Vennpani.

Besut police chief Supt Azamuddin Ahmad @ Abu confirmed the tragedy occurred around 10.30 pm amid stormy weather, heavy rain, and rough seas.

Twelve survivors, including a critically injured six-year-old, were rushed to Besut Hospital for treatment.

The boat was transporting passengers aged between three and 40 years when it overturned.

Authorities are investigating the incident, with weather conditions believed to be a major factor.

A boat driver in his 20s has been detained following a fatal incident where passengers were found not wearing life jackets.

According to Azamuddin, the driver, a local, tested positive for drugs and has five prior drug-related offences.

Investigations revealed that none of the passengers were wearing life jackets at the time of the incident.

Authorities have stressed the importance of adhering to safety regulations, particularly the mandatory use of life jackets.

Azamuddin urged the public to prioritise family safety while visiting resort beaches. He also reminded boat operators to comply with all safety measures to protect tourists.

The case remains under investigation as authorities work to determine further details surrounding the incident.

The Terengganu Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) swiftly responded to the incident after receiving a distress call late last night.

Maritime Captain Hamiludin Che Awang confirmed that a search and rescue operation was launched at 11.17 pm, following an alert at 10.55 pm.

All victims were safely transported to the Besut Tourist Jetty aboard the Penggalang 45 Maritime Boat before being transferred to Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital in Kuala Terengganu for medical attention.

Authorities have assured a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the incident.

Hamiludin emphasised the need for enhanced safety measures in sea transportation, particularly in tourist zones.

“This incident serves as a critical reminder for all boat operators to prioritise safety, adhere to guidelines, and monitor weather conditions before setting sail,“ he stated.

The MMEA reiterated its commitment to improving maritime safety standards nationwide to prevent similar incidents in the future.