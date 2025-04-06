KUALA LUMPUR: The body of a man, believed to be a foreign national, was found face down at a construction site in Bangsar here this evening.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said the identity of the man has yet to be confirmed, and further investigation is ongoing.

“It has not been established whether the body is that of a United Kingdom (UK) national who was recently reported missing.

“Investigations are ongoing, and fire department personnel are working to retrieve the body,“ he said when contacted.

It is understood that the body was found at the lower-level lift shaft area of the construction site, and some of the man’s clothing had come off.

According to earlier media reports, a British man had been reported missing after he was last seen on May 27 in the Bangsar area.

The family of the 25-year-old only realised he had gone missing after failing to reach him via his mobile phone, and his social media accounts had also gone inactive.