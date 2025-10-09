Body found stuffed in suitcase at Butterworth’s Ampang Jajar Flats

BUTTERWORTH: Police confirmed the macabre discovery of an unidentified man’s body stuffed into a suitcase near the Ampang Jajar Flats in Permatang Pauh.

Seberang Perai Utara police chief ACP Anuar Abdul Rahman said his department received a report on the grisly find at 1.43 pm.

“Investigations are still ongoing and further developments will be announced later,“ he said in a brief statement.

It is understood that the luggage containing the body was found by a drain cleaner carrying out routine tasks in the flat area before reporting it to police.

The victim’s body has been taken to Seberang Jaya Hospital for a post-mortem examination. – Bernama