Body of drowned man found at Baling waterfall in rescue operation

BALING: The body of a local man, believed to have drowned, was found early this morning at a waterfall in Kampung Teluk Sanau, near here.

Baling Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief Assistant Fire Supt Zulkhairi Mat Tanjil said the station received a distress call at 2.34 am requesting assistance to bring down the victim’s body.

“Initial information indicated that a man, believed to be in his 40s, had drowned in the waterfall area. The body was found in a seated position, leaning against a large tree at the waterfall,” he said.

Firefighters trekked about three kilometres along the trail to reach the top of the site. They then used a sked stretcher and a rope system to lower the victim from a height of about nine metres.

“The recovery operation was very risky due to the steep terrain, slippery rock surfaces, uneven ground, as well as light rain and darkness,” he said.

He added that it took almost two hours for firefighters, assisted by the Royal Malaysia Police, Health Ministry personnel and members of the public, to bring the victim down.

The victim was believed to have entered the forest to collect petai and other forest produce. His younger brother discovered his disappearance after repeated attempts to locate or contact him failed. The brother then sought help from the villagers.

The victim’s body has been handed over to the police for further action. - Bernama