Body of foreigner believed murdered found in car

SHAH ALAM: Police discovered the body of a man, believed to be a foreign national, suspected to have been murdered after stopping a car in Telok Panglima Garang near here three days ago (Dec 3).

Kuala Langat District Police Chief Supt Mohd Akmalrizal Radzi said they received information about the discovery at approximately 5.08 am from policemen conducting patrols in the area.

“While on patrol, officers stopped a car driven by a male foreign national accompanied by another foreign national, aged between 17 and 22 years.

“Further inspection revealed the victim, believed to be in his 30s, in the car’s trunk with several injuries on his body. A medical officer from Telok Panglima Garang Health Clinic later confirmed the death,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Akmal added that both suspects, identified as plantation workers, have been remanded for seven days until Dec 14 to assist investigations.