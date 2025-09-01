MERSING: A lorry driver was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of a man whose body was found in a car boot.

However, no plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Hasbullah Adam, 36, was charged with murdering Shakirin Mohamad, 28, also a lorry driver, by the roadside at Kilometre 48, Jalan Jemaluang Kahang, near here, between 6.10 am on Dec 26, 2024, and 1.50 pm on Dec 28, 2024.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the death sentence or imprisonment of not less than 30 years, but not exceeding 40 years and with a maximum of 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

Magistrate Nurkhalida Farhana Abu Bakar fixed Feb 27 for mention for the submission of documents.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Foo Fang Leong while the accused was represented by lawyer Azlan Bohari.