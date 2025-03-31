Body of Mohamad Fayyad Affan found in river

BALING: The search for four-year-old Mohamad Fayyad Affan Mohd Fakhri, missing since last Friday, ended tragically with the discovery of his body in Sungai Ketil here at 3.15 pm today.

Baling police chief Supt Azmi Mokhtar said the victim’s body was found some 500 metres from where he was believed to have fallen.

“The body was discovered by family members searching the riverbank. The remains have been sent to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital (HSB) in Alor Setar for a post-mortem scheduled for tomorrow,“ he told Bernama today.

Baling Fire and Rescue Station chief, Assistant Fire Superintendent Zulkhairi Mat Tanjil, said his team received a call reporting the discovery of the child’s body at 3.30 pm.

“Rescue personnel who were deployed to the location, retrieved the victim from the water, and brought him ashore. He was confirmed dead and handed over to the police for further action,“ he said.

“The operation concluded at 4.52 pm,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that the fire department had conducted searches and monitoring in the area from this morning until noon, but the victim was not found.

“Around eight people, including the victim’s uncle and other relatives, continued searching and eventually found the body in the river,“ he said.

Last Friday, Mohamad Fayyad Affan was reported missing after leaving his home in JPS Quarters at Kampung Landak Paya, Kupang, at around 2.30 pm.

Based on CCTV footage, the child was seen walking out of his home and heading toward the village road.