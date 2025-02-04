MTA urges ministry to address challenges posed by EU’s timber proposal

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Timber Association (MTA) has expressed its concerns regarding the European Commission’s (EC) proposal to list seven timber genera – Anthoshorea, Doona, Pentacme, Neohopea, Richetia, Rubroshorea, and Shorea – under Appendix II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES).

In a letter addressed to Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, MTA president George Yap highlighted the European Union (EU) proposal’s potential economic and ecological repercussions and urged a more balanced approach to conservation.

He said the EU’s proposal, outlined in a letter dated Nov 14, 2024, requested responses from Malaysia and 16 other range states by Nov 29, 2024.

“However, Malaysia has yet to submit an official reply,” he said in the letter to the Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry (NRES Ministry) seen by SunBiz.

MTA emphasised that the Forest Research Institute Malaysia has identified only five species within these genera as critically endangered, questioning the necessity of a blanket listing for the entire Shorea genus, which constitutes a significant portion of Malaysia’s forest cover and timber production.

The association argued that Malaysia already employs robust conservation measures, including the Total Protected Area system to prevent species extinction, Sustainable Forest Management, Reduced-Impact Logging practices and enrichment planting and certification schemes to ensure responsible forestry.

MTA also pointed out that deforestation in Malaysia is driven by multiple factors, including urban development and population growth, rather than timber production alone. It described the EU’s approach as disproportionate, particularly since the Shorea genus is a vital economic resource for Malaysia’s timber industry.

The association said a CITES Appendix II listing would impose strict trade regulations, potentially disrupting livelihoods and harming local communities dependent on the sector.

MTA commended Nik Nazmi and the ministry for acknowledging these concerns and agreed on the need for a strategic response.

It noted that in addressing the issue, the NRES Ministry and the MTA have outlined a three-pronged approach. These include high-level discussions, during which the minister engages with the Ministry of Plantation and Commodities to align national policies.

Further, Malaysia will seek support from Asean member states and other affected range states, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, to oppose the EU’s proposal.

Thirdly, a brainstorming session with the Malaysian Timber Industry Board and MTA members to be held this month to formulate a detailed response to the EC’s six key questions.

“The MTA reaffirmed its commitment to biodiversity conservation but stressed that CITES regulations must also consider socio-economic impacts. The association pledged to assist the government in preparing technical and socio-economic counterarguments while rallying support from regional trade bodies and the international community,“ MTA said in the letter.

MTA noted that the letter to the NRES Ministry underscores the delicate balance between environmental preservation and economic sustainability. It said that while Malaysia remains committed to protecting endangered species, the association advocates for a fair and evidence-based approach that does not unfairly penalise the timber industry.

“With coordinated efforts between the government, industry stakeholders, and regional partners, Malaysia aims to present a compelling case against the EU’s broad-brush CITES proposal. The timber sector now awaits further developments as the NRES Ministry prepares its official response, hoping a mutually beneficial resolution can be achieved,“ the association said.