KOTA BHARU: The search and rescue operation for two siblings who drowned in the water line of Kampung Kubang Telaga, Bachok, yesterday afternoon was completed when the second victim was found this morning.

Fire and Rescue Department Senior Operations Commander Ahmad Ridhuan Mohamad Ghazali said the second victim, Muhammad Asadullah Zehan, 11, was found at 9.40am today, about 20 feet from where he was believed to have fallen.

He said the victim was found by the Pengkalan Chepa Water Rescue Team (PPDA) after a dive operation was carried out starting at 9.29am today.

“This operation involved 19 personnel from the Bachok Fire and Rescue Station, Pengkalan Chepa, Pengkalan Kubor and Machang PPDA with the help of various machinery including boats.

Yesterday, the victim’s brother, Muhamad Amirul Mukminin Zehan, 17, was found at 8.25pm by the PPDA team.

However, the victim was confirmed dead by the Ministry of Health Malaysia officer at 9.19pm yesterday.

Following this, the two victims were handed over to the police for further action.