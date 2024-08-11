Body of tattooed man found floating in Klang River near Sunway

KUALA LUMPUR: The body of a tattooed man was found floating in the Klang River next to the Bukit Tandang PJS 1 Cemetery, Bandar Sunway, Subang, near here, yesterday.

Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said police received information from the public regarding the body of the man, who was shirtless and wearing blue jeans, at around 10.25pm yesterday.

He said the results of the preliminary investigation found that the body did not have any identification documents.

“There were several tattoos on the body, namely on the left neck in the shape of a star, on the left arm with the words “no money no honey”, on the left wrist in the shape of a knife and on the left shoulder.

“An autopsy has been conducted but the cause of death is still under investigation. The case is being investigated under a sudden death case according to Sunway police chief ASP Kwek Kian Yap,“ he said in a statement today.

He said members of the public who have lost a family member, relative or acquaintance can come forward to the Subang Jaya District Police Headquarters to assist in the investigation.

“If there is any information related to the incident, the public can contact Sgt Mohd Zaidi Janai at 016-2153961 or 03-7862 7222,“ he said.