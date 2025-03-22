KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Aviation Group’s (MAG) purchase of new Boeing aircraft is an investment which will strengthen Malaysia’s position as a key player in the global aviation industry.

Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the acquisition also supports Boeing Composites Malaysia (BCM), a manufacturer of Boeing aircraft structures in Malaysia which currently employs 1,000 Malaysians.

“This aligns with Malaysia’s aspiration to become a regional aerospace hub by 2030,” he said in a social media post today.

Yesterday, MAG announced the acquisition of 30 new aircraft directly from Boeing as part of its fleet modernisation strategy.

The order includes 18 Boeing 737-8 and 12 Boeing 737-10 aircraft powered by the CFM LEAP-1B engines, with the option for 30 more 737 aircraft.

MAG Group managing director Datuk Captain Izham Ismail said the 737-8 and 737-10 selection reflects a careful evaluation of its long-term growth strategy, ensuring the airline has the right aircraft to meet evolving market demands.