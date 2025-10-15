Borneo Arts Festival 2025 to dazzle with new cultural experiences, 35,000 visitors expected

LABUAN: The Borneo Arts Festival 2025 will enliven this duty-free island from November 13 to 17 with musical rhythms, traditional dances and Borneo’s heritage.

The festival is poised to draw an estimated 35,000 visitors from across Malaysia, Brunei and Kalimantan, Indonesia.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa said this year’s festival embraces the essence of Borneo’s artistic soul.

“With its new features and larger venue, Labuan will truly come alive as a destination for arts and cultural expression,“ she added.

Highlights include exhibitions of Kadayan ethnic traditional houses, displays of authentic costumes and traditional delicacies.

The festival venue has shifted to the Labuan International Sea Sports Complex to accommodate larger crowds and provide a scenic waterfront setting.

This move was endorsed by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

New night-time attractions include Glow in the Dark, Light of Borneo, Warisan Glow and a visual arts exhibition.

These features will transform the island’s evenings into a celebration of light, music and movement.

Dr Zaliha said the festival celebrates Borneo’s people, colours and creativity with new showcases for local and international guests.

Organised by Labuan Corporation, the annual event serves as a bridge of cultural exchange and artistic appreciation.

It showcases the harmony of tradition and modernity that defines Borneo’s identity.

The festival has evolved into a symbol of unity and creativity, bringing together artists and communities from across Borneo. – Bernama