Boy dies after falling from 8th floor in Port Klang flats

PORT KLANG: A four-year-old boy died after falling from the eighth floor of a flat in Port Klang earlier today. Police received an emergency call around 8 am.

Klang Selatan Police deputy chief Supt Kamalariffin Aman Shah said the boy’s father was at work, and his mother had left to take their second child to a babysitter when the incident occurred.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the boy fell from the window of his home on the eighth floor. He was rushed to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital, Klang, but was pronounced dead during treatment,” he said in a statement.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact Klang Selatan Police headquarters at 03-33762222. - Bernama