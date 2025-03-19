Boy found drowned, sister still missing

MUKAH: One of the two siblings reported missing while bathing in Batang Mukah, near Kampung Bedanga, at about 3.50 pm yesterday, was found drowned today.

The body of 10-year-old Dexper Kiu Kuang Wei was discovered by a police team involved in the search and rescue operation, two kilometres from the incident location, at 4.40 pm today.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department’s Operations Centre said the body was then taken to the Mukah Hospital.

The boy’s younger sister, Susie Kiu, 7, has still not been found.

The incident occurred at about 3.50 pm yesterday when the victims were bathing in the river near the Kuning Mukah Bridge.

The children’s mother tried to rescue them, but they were swept away by strong river currents.

The search and rescue operation will resume tomorrow morning.