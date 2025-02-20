BUTTERWORTH: Members of the public are advised not to sensationalise the incident involving a Year Four boy who is currently in critical condition after choking on an eye-shaped gummy candy he bought outside his school at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Dua, here yesterday.

Seberang Perai Utara Police chief ACP Anuar Abdul Rahman said the police had received a report from a teacher regarding the incident, and investigations were being done.

“According to the teacher, the boy and his classmate were walking to the toilet he suddenly choked on the candy and collapsed.

“The school tried to administer cardiopulmonary resuscitation but failed, prompting them to call an ambulance. As soon as the paramedics arrived, they managed to remove the candy, but the victim remained unconscious.

“As such, we call on the public not to sensationalise the case to the extent of affecting ongoing investigations and public order,” he said in a statement today.

Anuar said those with information are also advised to contact the investigating officer, ASP Shuheri Abdul Rani, at 04-576 2222 (ext 2275) to assist in the investigation.

Mohammad Fahmi Hafiz Mohammad Fakhruddin, 10, is now in critical condition at the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit of the Penang Hospital after choking on the gummy he bought from a stall before the 2.30 pm Quran and Fardhu Ain (KAFA) class yesterday.

Meanwhile, the boy’s parents, Mohammad Fakhruddin Mohamad Fikri, 35, and Nuraini Mohamad Isa, 37, when met at the hospital today, called on all Malaysians to pray for their son, the eldest of two siblings.

“We only ask for prayers from the public. May there be a miracle for our child.

“Things like that can happen even when we eat rice. There’s no way we can prevent it.

“However, we are somewhat upset with the negative comments from the netizens, blaming my son for buying the candy. We have already suffered enough...but we are not blaming anyone,” Mohammad Fakhruddin said.