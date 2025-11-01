Brahmarpanam Soup Kitchen begins serving vegetarian meals for needy

Vincent Tan commends collaboration with BCorp to address hunger and promote environmentally friendly diet

BCorp founder Tan Sri Vincent Tan and KMSSG founder GuruMatha Annai Shree Kriyalakshmi Deviyar inaugurate the new soup kitchen. Tan’s Veggie Nature Sdn Bhd is supplying fresh vegetables from Berjaya Hills for the initiative. ADIB RAWI/THESUN

KUALA LUMPUR: In Malaysia, many individuals and families in underserved areas struggle to meet their basic nutritional needs, often relying on charitable initiatives to survive. Berjaya Corporation Berhad (BCorp) founder and advisor Tan Sri Vincent Tan Chee Yioun has come together with Kriyalakshmi Mandir Sai Selva Gurukal Charitable Society (KMSSG) to launch an initiative aimed at providing food to such communities, both at homes and on the streets. The initiative, under the Brahmarpanam Soup Kitchen, seeks to alleviate hunger and improve the well-being of those in need. Through his company, Veggie Nature Sdn Bhd, a division of Berjaya Hills Resort Berhad, Tan is championing the initiative by supplying fresh, homegrown vegetables from Berjaya Hills. This collaboration shares BCorp’s commitment to supporting meaningful causes and helping those who are less fortunate. “I am proud that BCorp can play a role in addressing hunger and supporting those in need,” he said. “Together with Brahmarpanam Soup Kitchen, we are working to create a stronger and more compassionate community.”

Tan, accompanied by his wife Puan Sri Esther Tan, was speaking during the official inauguration of Brahmarpanam Soup Kitchen at Jalan Ayer Panas Baharu in Setapak here yesterday. He officiated the opening of the soup kitchen with KMSSG founder GuruMatha Annai Shree Kriyalakshmi Deviyar. Also present were KMSSG vice-president Arwind Kumar and secretary Peter Lim Tze Cheng. Tan shared his passion for expanding the initiative, and pointed out the importance of commitment and dedication in charitable efforts. “We would like to expand the soup kitchen, and I would like to support more, but we must have more people like Maa (GuruMatha), who dedicates her whole life to charity and doing good deeds, like providing food and training poor kids in education. “We are ready to support more committed individuals. I know there are many soup kitchens, but I don’t know how many are vegetarian. This one is 100% vegetarian, and I would really support people who are dedicated to running vegetarian soup kitchens,” he said.

Tan, a vegetarian himself, highlighted the broader implications of vegetarianism, stressing its role in environmental conservation and combating climate change. He emphasised that while many are willing to contribute to charitable causes, the Brahmarpanam Soup Kitchen’s unique commitment to serving vegetarian meals aligns with a broader vision of promoting ecological balance. According to Tan, vegetarianism plays a critical role in addressing pressing global issues such as climate change and environmental degradation. He acknowledged that adopting vegetarianism is not necessarily a cost-saving measure, as organic produce often comes at a higher price. However, he stressed that the value lies in its potential to reduce the strain on natural resources, decrease greenhouse gas emissions, and mitigate the impacts of global warming.

Tan highlighted the urgent need to address environmental issues, pointing to recent disasters like floods and wildfires as warnings of a planet in crisis. He emphasised that vegetarianism is a simple yet impactful way to protect the earth for future generations. By reducing dependence on meat production, which is resource-intensive and harmful to the environment, individuals can contribute significantly to combating global warming. “Everyone has the power to make a difference. Even small changes, like switching to a vegetarian diet, can have a big impact,” he said.