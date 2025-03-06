‘Brarak and Bipijak Gawai’ parade showcases Bidayuh heritage

PADAWAN: Despite the sweat dripping from their foreheads and the scorching heat stinging their skin, 21 contingents from various Bidayuh sub-ethnicities marched proudly and resolutely in a vibrant parade yesterday.

The procession, held in conjunction with the Brarak and Bipijak Gawai 2025 Programme in Kampung Segu Benuk, showcased the rich cultural heritage and striking traditional costumes unique to each of their communities.

Accompanied by the rhythmic beating of drums and enthusiastic cheers from spectators lining the roughly one-kilometre route, the event became more than just a visual spectacle. It served as a meaningful platform to strengthen unity amid diversity, beautifully reflecting the spirit of ‘Indi Awang, Indi Asung’, which means ‘one soul’ in the Bidayuh language.

For Tyeza Ahira Henry, 21, from the Bisitang Association in Kampung Simbuh, the event marked a significant milestone as it was the community’s first-ever participation in the programme.

Tyeza, who expressed pride in representing her village, said the event opened a valuable space for the Bidayuh people, especially the youth, to better understand and celebrate the diversity within their ethnic group.

“This event provides an opportunity, especially for the young, to get to know other sub-ethnicities within the Bidayuh community. We have so many distinct cultural practices, languages and traditional costumes based on our respective villages,” she told Bernama.

Another participant, Erida Jerry, 30, described the active involvement of the young generation as a positive sign in upholding the culture of the tribe to visitors from outside Sarawak.

The vibrant atmosphere of the parade left a lasting impression on participants and visitors alike, with many hoping it would become a permanent annual tradition.

The proud Bidayuh Bisitang participant expressed her enthusiasm, noting that events like these not only showcase culture but also foster deeper connections within the community.

“The Gawai Parade should be organised every year because we can feel the excitement growing from one edition to the next. If given the chance, I would love to continue being part of it,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dr Hilda Michael, 32, who represented the Biya Association contingent, shared her delight at the warmth and hospitality extended by the residents of Kampung Segu Benuk.

“Although our contingent is small, the welcoming vibe here is undeniable, especially with villagers offering us food and drinks along the way. This is our first time participating in such an event and, of course, we look forward to joining again next year,” she said.

This year’s event marked a significant milestone for the Brarak and Bipijak Gawai 2025 Programme, now in its third edition. Organised by Persatuan Segu Bunuk Penrissen (PSBP), it recorded a remarkable increase in participation, growing from just six contingents in 2024 to around 3,000 participants this year, a testament to its rising popularity and cultural significance.

Recognising its potential, Sarawak Deputy Minister of Transport Datuk Dr Jerip Susil said that with its steadily growing attendance and interest from visitors beyond Sarawak, the Brarak and Bipijak Gawai events could soon find a place in the state’s tourism calendar, further enriching the festivities surrounding the annual Gawai Day celebration.

“With the current response, we will improve the programme to include many other things to reflect the diversity of Sarawak’s culture to the world,” said the Mambong Assemblyman.

Meanwhile, Puncak Borneo Member of Parliament Datuk Willie Mongin, who is also PSBP patron, shared that plans are underway to further elevate Kampung Segu Benuk as a cultural and tourism hub.

He revealed that the state government, through the Greater Kuching Development Coordinating Agency (GKCDA), has proposed the development of a cultural centre in the village.

“This plan involves an area of about two hectares and will not only serve to strengthen the role of the Bidayuh community as a cultural and tourism destination, but also enhance the infrastructure needed to host large-scale programmes like this parade in future,” he said.

Brarak and Bipajak, which means march and gather in the Bidayuh language, spanned a lively one-kilometre route. Along the way, each contingent proudly showcased their unique identity through intricate traditional attire, rhythmic music, and customary performances, turning the parade into a mesmerising display of colour, sound, and the rich diversity of Bidayuh sub-ethnicities.