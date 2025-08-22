KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police will take disciplinary action against investigating officers and their supervisors if breaches of regulation are confirmed in the Zara Qairina Mahathir death investigation.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail announced that an internal probe has been launched by the Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department.

“We are investigating all aspects in accordance with the law and standard operating procedures,“ he told a press conference today.

He confirmed that a special team has been established specifically for this case to ensure thorough examination of all procedures.

“If any violations are found, appropriate action will be taken against the officers involved,“ he stated.

The IGP emphasized that certain actions need review from a disciplinary perspective based on identified non-compliance levels.

He has personally instructed the JIPS Director to take necessary steps based on the investigation findings.

Earlier reports indicated that the investigating officer’s failure to request a post-mortem initially constituted the main SOP violation in this case.

Zara Qairina was a Form 1 student at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Tun Datu Mustapha in Limauan, Sabah.

She was found unconscious near her school dormitory drain at four am on July 16 and died one day later at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital in Kota Kinabalu. – Bernama