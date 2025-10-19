Breast cancer cases rising in Pahang, patients as young as 20s recorded

KUANTAN: Breast cancer cases in Pahang have been increasing every year, with patients as young as those in their 20s being recorded.

State Social Welfare, Women and Family Development Committee chairman Datuk Sabariah Saidan said greater public awareness of early detection and regular screening is vital to saving lives.

“I urge women in the state to perform monthly breast self-examinations and undergo clinical check-ups at health facilities,“ she told reporters after launching the Pahang-level Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Kuantan.

She added that women can also undergo mammogram screening offered by the Ministry of Health and the National Population and Family Development Board.

Sabariah stressed that men should also be alert to the disease as they are not exempt from the risk.

She further urged families, communities and society to offer encouragement and create a positive environment for cancer patients. – Bernama