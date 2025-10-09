British investor and 10 local investors file MACC complaint over RM66 million scam

KUALA LUMPUR: A British investor and 10 local investors have officially complained to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission about a businessman with a Datuk title.

They allege they lost RM66 million in an investment scam that has been operating since 2018.

MaPeR action group chairman Shah Abdul Malek stated the scam involved several Ponzi companies and had cheated hundreds of other victims.

He claimed total losses for all victims exceeded RM300 million.

Shah explained that many victims were deceived by agents impersonating bank employees offering fake investment schemes.

He added that other victims were cheated by businessmen with Tan Sri titles linked to the companies’ boards.

Shah expressed gratitude that the MACC had already remanded the main businessman since July.

He also confirmed that authorities had seized assets worth RM620 million related to the case.

However, he voiced concern that several companies involved in the scam were now in the winding-up process.

British investor Lee Rodger Meiklejohn said he lost £10 million, equivalent to RM60 million, in the scheme.

He invested the money through a broker in Edinburgh, Scotland between October 2010 and April 2011.

Meiklejohn added that he had filed a police report regarding the matter on November 6, 2023. – Bernama