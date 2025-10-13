Underage status does not exempt rape suspects from law says minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The government assures that every rape or sexual crime case will continue to be investigated under the Penal Code regardless of the offender’s age.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said stressed that being underage is not an excuse to escape accountability for committing such offences.

Azalina said all cases including those involving school students or minors will be investigated by the Royal Malaysia Police.

She said that although the Education Ministry has its own procedures for handling sexual misconduct criminal sexual cases fall entirely under the jurisdiction of criminal law.

Azalina told reporters after moderating the forum Nation Building and Future Resilience: Youth and Bullying that police should investigate so appropriate action can be taken.

She was commenting on Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek’s statement about four underage students suspected of rape in Melaka being allowed to sit for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia examinations.

Fadhlina said all legal proceedings would be handled by police while the ministry would manage discipline school support systems and education prospects.

Azalina said if the deputy public prosecutor is satisfied with investigation findings and there is sufficient evidence the case will be brought to court.

She explained that if the offender is below 18 years old the prosecution will proceed at the Juvenile Court though the charge will still be under the Penal Code.

Azalina added that wrong is still wrong and evil is still evil with punishment still imposed though proceedings may take place in a different court for juvenile offenders. – Bernama