Brother of Kampung Sekolah Juru murder victim seeks justice

BUTTERWORTH: The older brother of a woman believed murdered with her adopted daughter in Kampung Sekolah Juru hopes authorities swiftly deliver justice.

Bismi Che Hin, 60, expressed shock when met at Seberang Jaya Hospital, describing his sister Sariya Che Hin’s death as deeply saddening and unexpected.

He said Sariya, 51, had a son from a previous marriage and had remarried several years ago.

“She also takes care of two adopted children and the girl who died with her was an adopted daughter she had taken care of since young,“ Bismi said.

He added that his sister was a good and friendly person.

Both bodies will be taken back to Jeneri, Kedah when ready.

Police remained at the victim’s house in Kampung Sekolah Juru today as investigations continued.

Penang police chief Datuk Aziziee Ismail confirmed the victim’s 57-year-old husband has been remanded until October 25 to assist investigations.

Sariya and the 11-year-old girl were believed murdered and discovered by the victim’s husband around 7.30 pm yesterday. – Bernama