Budget 2025: ABIM calls for more focus on empowering disabled community

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement (ABIM) hopes that the government will give more focus to the disabled community in Budget 2025, which will be tabled this Friday.

Its president, Ahmad Fahmi Mohd Samsudin, said this move would align with the MADANI Agenda, which emphasised the well-being of the people, social justice, and the empowerment of all groups, including the disabled, in building the civilisation of the Malaysian nation.

Therefore, he said ABIM called on the government to consider increasing allocations for programmes and initiatives that supported the empowerment of the disabled community in line with the MADANI mission to develop Malaysia into a prosperous and inclusively advanced nation.

“Secondly, encourage the development of disabled-friendly infrastructure, ensuring equal access to all public facilities, in accordance with the principles of equality for all Malaysians.

“In addition, creating more job opportunities for the disabled through incentives and support for employers, in an effort to build a more productive and fair society and to carry out awareness campaigns about the rights and potential of persons with disabilities,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, in conjunction with the celebration of World White Cane Day, observed every Oct 15 and dedicated to the visually impaired, ABIM called on all parties to foster empathy and concern for the disabled community.