Budget 2025 caters to all student segments - Fadhlina

KUALA LUMPUR: The education sector, which received the largest allocation in Budget 2025, is described as inclusive, catering to the needs of all student segments, and capable of uplifting the dignity of the people, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She highlighted that the government’s significant commitment, with an allocation of RM64.1 billion, aims to ensure that no child is left behind and that every student segment benefits.

“This announcement offers us a significant dimension. First, it emphasises the need for effective leadership in education due to the large allocation. Second, the inclusive segment means that none of our children will be marginalised.

“From yesterday’s announcement, we see that all segments of children will gain substantial benefits from new schools,“ she said at a press conference after launching the 2024 Early Intervention Sustainable Carnival at a shopping centre, here today.

This allocation is even higher than the RM58.7 billion last year, as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the tabling of the Budget 2025 in Parliament yesterday.

Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, stated that, among other initiatives, the allocation is intended for upgrading and maintaining schools nationwide, constructing new schools, providing educational assistance, and offering early school support.

Fadhlina noted that with this significant funding, the Ministry of Education bears a crucial responsibility to ensure the Budget 2025 allocations positively impact the ongoing Education Reform, as education is a vital foundation for developing a sustainable and competitive nation.

Meanwhile, commenting on Johor’s change of weekend holidays from Friday and Saturday to Saturday and Sunday, effective Jan 1, 2025, she said that the ministry has already aligned the school schedule accordingly.

“...so there is no issue with Johor joining us in observing the weekend on Saturday and Sunday,” she said.