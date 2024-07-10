Budget 2025: Civil servants looking forward to benefits of new renumeration scheme

KUALA LUMPUR: Civil servants are looking forward to the new Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) that will be announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the Budget 2025.

The salary scheme, aimed at empowering the civil service, will ensure civil servants receive their adjustments in two phases, the first from Dec 1 this year, second on Jan 1, 2026, reflects the government’s commitment in ensuring the welfare of the 1.6 million-strong civil service.

A 15% adjustment has been allocated to the management and professional group as well as implementers, while senior management officers will receive a seven per cent adjustment.

Information officer Mazizul Dani, 38, said that the new salary scheme would clearly help reduce the cost of living, in line with the government’s intention of tackling the issue in this year’s Budget.

“I feel this year’s Budget will continue to consider the welfare of civil servants by taking into consideration suitable incentives such as income tax relief,” he said.

Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah polytechnic officer Herlina Ainizawati Zakaria, 40, meanwhile said that she was hoping for a special financial aid package to be announced in this year’s Budget even with the first phase of salary adjustments expected to kick in in December.

She said the previous year’s aid and special Aidilfitri aid had helped reduce the burden of civil servants, especially those with families.

“Next year’s schooling session starts in February, while Ramadan is expected in early March with Hari Raya Aidilfitri at the end of March.

“The short period between these key days might stress those with families, especially when they have to meet the needs of many children,” she added.

Teacher Marzukhi Mokhtar, 34, shared his hopes that the issue of old an unmaintained civil servant quarters would be addressed in this year’s Budget.

“There are very dilapidated quarters with mouldy paint and damaged facilities, which cause some civil servants to have to fork out their own money to fix it up,” he said.

With adequate allocation, he hopes that the government quarters can be repaired to provide comfort for civil servants and boost their performance.

The Budget 2025 will be tabled by Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, at the Dewan Rakyat on Oct 18.