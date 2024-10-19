Budget 2025: Civil servants told to be fully committed to improving service delivery system

KUALA LUMPUR: The Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has urged civil servants to be fully committed to ensuring the government’s dedication to improving the public service delivery system to the people is implemented effectively.

Its president, Datuk Dr Adnan Mat, said cooperation and coordination among government departments are key to achieving this goal.

“The government’s commitment to improving the public service delivery system to the people aligns with the introduction of the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA), aimed at enhancing the quality of public service,“ he said in a statement on Budget 2025 tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today.

In his speech, Anwar urged public servants to adopt a new work culture to improve service delivery to the people.

Adnan said that the government’s bid to increase the disposable income of civil servants in the face of the rising cost of living is highly appreciated.

“Cuepacs also appreciates the government’s commitment to continue providing the Special Financial Assistance (BKK) of RM500 to all civil servants grades 56 and below, including contract appointments, which will be distributed in February next year,“ he said, adding that the assistance will help them prepare for the new school term and Aidilfitri celebrations.

“The government allocates BKK every year to public servants since 2013 to express its gratitude for their unwavering dedication in delivering the best services to the people. The Prime Minister’s commitment to continue this assistance is greatly appreciated,“ he said.

The government also agreed to give out RM250 to pensioners next year.