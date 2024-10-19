Budget 2025: MCMC hails RM320 million allocation to improve internet access

PUTRAJAYA: The RM320 million allocation under Budget 2025, aimed at improving internet access, can boost the productivity of educational institutions and the quality of life of the people, according to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

In a statement today, MCMC affirmed its commitment to realising the government’s aspiration of ensuring high-quality internet access for the well-being of the people.

In Budget 2025 tabled by Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday, the government allocated RM120 million to improve internet coverage in public higher education institutions.

MCMC said this allocation will help create a more conducive learning environment for students to participate in teaching and learning sessions more effectively.

As for the RM100 million allocation under the Fixed Line Broadband Infrastructure Connectivity Programme for rural schools, MCMC said it will help enhance internet access in rural and remote schools across the country.

“Furthermore, MCMC also welcomes the RM100 million allocation to empower the National Information Dissemination Centres (NADI) nationwide for the next five years.

“This allocation will help citizens increase their income through online entrepreneurial activities, which in turn contributes to the growth of the digital economy,“ it said.

MCMC added that the upcoming announcement of the second 5G network will further enhance the competitiveness of local industries, enabling them to compete at a higher level.