PDRM announces transfers of four senior officers (updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has announced the transfer of four senior officers, effective Nov 18.

PDRM secretary Datuk Kamaruzaman Abdullah, in a statement, informed that the Deputy Director of Internal Security and Public Order (Operations), Department of Internal Security and Public Order, Bukit Aman, Deputy Commissioner (DCP) Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat has been appointed the Kelantan police chief.

He will assume the position with the rank of Commissioner of Police (CP), replacing Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun, who retired on Aug 31.

In addition, Senior Assistant Commissioner (SAC) of Operations Division, Department of Internal Security and Public Order, Bukit Aman, M.V. Sri Kumar Madhavan Nair, is replacing Mohd Yusoff and promoted to the rank of DCP.

According to Kamaruzaman, Officer of Data/Analysis Unit, Department of Crime Prevention and Community Safety, Selangor, Superintendent Norhizam Bahaman has been appointed as the Sepang district police chief and promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner (ACP).

Meanwhile, Terengganu’s Besut district police chief, Superintendent Abdul Rozak Muhammad will be transferred to Penang’s Timur Laut district police chief and promoted to the rank of ACP.