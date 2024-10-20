Budget 2025: Communications Ministry to utilise allocation for people’s well-being

PUTRAJAYA: The Communications Ministry will utilise an allocation of RM2.55 billion announced in the Budget 2025 by giving priority to the implementation of various initiatives to improve the standard of living and well-being of the people.

The ministry said that the allocation will be translated to strengthen the telecommunications networks and infrastructure, as well as fostering social communication which includes empowering communities with accurate and authentic information through creative content and integrity in broadcasting.

“The Budget 2025 is a continuation of the MADANI government’s efforts to bolster the economy and elevate the dignity of the people,” the ministry said in a statement today.

Of the RM2.55 billion, it said that there are seven initiatives, with breakdowns of allocations which have been prepared, including ensuring that the public delivery system is more inclusive through the improvement of the Malaysian Government Call Centre (MyGCC) service, to better accommodate the needs of callers from the disabled community.

It added that among the initiatives is an allocation of RM100 million to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), to strengthen the function of the National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI) throughout the country, thereby increasing income opportunities for the public through online entrepreneurial activities.

The government, through MCMC, has allocated RM100 million for the Fixed Line Broadband Infrastructure Connectivity programme aimed at enhancing internet access in rural schools. Additionally, RM120 million has been set aside to extend internet connectivity to public universities, schools, military camps, and Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) institutions.

Furthermore, RM25 million has been allocated to MyCreative Ventures (MyCV) for equity injections into high-potential companies and to provide funding for creative social entrepreneurs.

The ministry also added that the government continues to support international film production in Malaysia, with an allocation of almost RM40 million under the Film in Malaysia Incentive (FIMI), while to attract more youth to venture into arts, as much as RM30 million has been allocated for the MADANI Creative Youth programme, which will benefit 16,000 youths.

On Friday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is also the Minister of Finance, tabled Budget 2025 with an allocation of RM421 billion, of which RM335 billion is for operating expenditure and RM86 billion for development expenditure, excluding RM2 billion contingency savings.