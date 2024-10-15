Budget 2025: Improving basic infrastructure a priority for Sabah - Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah is expected to continue receiving allocations for rural development in Budget 2025, aimed at closing the development gap between rural and urban areas, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said.

He said the funding will also focus on improving basic infrastructure, particularly in addressing the challenges faced by ageing schools and clinics.

“To achieve these objectives, we will prioritise ensuring comprehensive access to essential amenities, specifically roads, treated water supply and electricity,” he told reporters after the State Development Action Council (MTPNg) meeting at Menara Kinabalu today.

At the same time, Hajiji reiterated the government’s commitment to enhancing the welfare of the people through social protection measures for all segments of society, the creation of better-paying job opportunities, and the implementation of policies that promote equitable wealth distribution.

He said the government was optimistic that Budget 2025 would move Malaysia closer to realising the goals of the MADANI Economy.

Hajiji said Budget 2025, to be presented on Friday in Parliament, will serve as a long-term economic framework for Malaysia, aiming to enhance the country’s economic potential and improve the quality of life of all Malaysians in line with its theme, ‘Ekonomi MADANI, Negara Makmur, Rakyat Sejahtera’.

“Agencies and departments in Sabah must be proactive in exploring opportunities to enhance the performance of state development projects,” he added.

He reiterated that federal development projects, such as schools and clinics, can proceed without waiting for land ownership to be issued, provided the land has been gazetted for that purpose.

“If land is required for building schools and clinics, the state government will facilitate the process to avoid any delays in project implementation,” he said.