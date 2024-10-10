Budget 2025: Increase investment in AI technologies, skills development - Learning Edge

KUALA LUMPUR: The government should increase investment in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven technologies, skills development, and greater economic inclusivity in the upcoming Budget 2025, said Learning Edge, a talent development organisation.

Its founder and managing director, Perthpal Singh Khosa emphasised that for Malaysia to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving global market, economic inclusivity is essential to providing all Malaysians -- regardless of background or age -- with access to opportunities in the new digital landscape.

“This requires bridging the gap between urban and rural areas, providing fair access to education, and supporting lifelong learning,“ he told Bernama.

Perthpal suggested specific areas for investment, including industry-relevant technical and vocational education (TVET), digital education, and leadership programmes, stating that strategic budget allocations are necessary to bolster human capital development, particularly through TVET initiatives.

However, he expressed concern that some current initiatives were not producing the skilled professionals needed to move the country forward.

ALSO READ: Budget 2025: Kelantan hopes for RM1.3b for agriculture

“The changes we will witness in the next three to five years will be faster and more transformative than the past decade. AI is going to revolutionise industries, and those who aren’t prepared will be left behind,” he said.

As an advocate of talent development, Perthpal asserted that a well-funded, industry-relevant TVET system is crucial for equipping individuals with the specialised skills needed to keep Malaysia competitive in sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, and emerging industries like green technology.

“Significant investments in digital education are essential to ensure the next generation possesses digital fluency as automation and AI continue to redefine industries.

“We also need to fund leadership development programmes at all levels, as effective leaders inspire their teams to drive productivity. Lifelong learning incentives are crucial, making it easier for Malaysians to access continuous education through grants, subsidies, or employer-supported schemes,” he said.

Perthpal also highlighted the importance of substantial investments in digital infrastructure to enhance service delivery and fully integrate AI and automation into operations.

ALSO READ: Budget 2025: Perlis JPS hopes for funds to tackle flood issues

He advocated for stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors, urging the involvement of industry experts in policy-making to ensure effective investments in skills training and AI development.

“The upcoming budget is expected to push government-linked companies to align more closely with national goals, particularly in skills development,” he noted.

While increasing funding in specific areas is crucial for talent development, Perthpal said stakeholders in human resource development have called for greater transparency regarding how financial grants are disbursed and improved quality control in Human Resource Development Corporation-funded training programmes.

“We must ensure that the programmes we invest in deliver results. Some current training initiatives are failing to produce the skilled professionals we need,” he added.

Budget 2025 will be tabled in Parliament on Oct 18, 2024.