Budget 2025 lauded as driver of innovation

GEORGE TOWN: The Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) has commended Budget 2025 as a forward-thinking framework for fostering sustainable economic growth that addresses inequality and drives innovation.

NCIA chief executive Mohamad Haris Kader Sultan said the focus of the Budget on critical sectors such as technology, green energy and infrastructure aligns with the Northern Corridor Economic Region (NCER) Strategic Development Plan 2024-2030 to position itself as a leader in high-value industries such as in the semiconductor, energy and agro-tech sectors.

Mohamad Haris also said NCIA’s role in driving investments and developing a comprehensive business ecosystem is further strengthened by the emphasis on talent development.

“Through our Advanced Technology Manufacturing and Packaging initiative under the NCER Technology Innovation Centre (NTIC), we are committed to supporting skill enhancement in high-tech industries,” he said.

He added that these efforts, facilitated through industry-academia collaboration, would ensure the workforce is trained in artificial intelligence, robotics and sustainable technologies.

He also said the Centre of Excellence at NTIC focuses on developing the capabilities of local SMEs for integration into supply chains of high-value sectors.

He also highlighted projects such as the Lebuhraya Bertingkat Juru dan Sungai Dua as critical for alleviating traffic congestion in Seberang Perai and fostering socio-economic development across Penang, Kedah and Perak.

“The Budget’s commitment to regional equity and the fair distribution of economic benefits across all NCER states resonates deeply with NCIA’s mission to uplift communities throughout the Northern Region,” he said.

He also highlighted that the Kerian Integrated Green Industrial Park (Kigip) in northern Perak will have a transformative socio-economic impact across the region, benefiting southern Kedah and Penang.

Mohamad Haris reaffirmed NCIA’s commitment to facilitating green investments in Kigip by nurturing a strong industrial ecosystem centred on talent and innovation through NTIC initiatives.

NCIA said it would continue collaborating with federal and state governments, as well as private sector partners.

“This is to ensure the Northern Corridor becomes a hub for innovation and sustainable growth, aligned with the Malaysia Madani vision of a resilient, inclusive and high-income nation.”