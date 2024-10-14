Budget 2025: Public encouraged to attend national taxation seminar

PUTRAJAYA: The public is encouraged to participate in the 2024 National Taxation Seminar (SPK) to gain the latest information on amendments to all acts administered by the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) following the presentation of Budget 2025 on Oct 18.

In a statement today, IRB said three key topics will be highlighted at SPK 2024, namely the Budget 2025 proposals, the Implementation of e-Invoicing: Best Practices and Challenges for Businesses in Malaysia, and Digital Currency Transactions: Tax Perspectives in Malaysia.

It said SPK Series 1 will be held at Berjaya Times Square Hotel, Kuala Lumpur, on Oct 23, with a participation fee of RM880.

The public can also join the seminar virtually via Zoom for SPK 2024 Series 2 on Oct 29, with a registration fee of RM450.

Registration for Series 1 is open until Oct 20, while Series 2 will remain open until Oct 25 via the SPK portal at https://seminar.hasil.gov.my.

According to IRB, employers registered with Pembangunan Sumber Manusia Berhad can claim training costs for SPK 2024 participants by selecting the ‘Non-Registered Training Provider Details – Government’ option under the Training Assistance Scheme (SBL) when applying for training grants.