Budget 2025: RM60 million for infrastructure upgrade to improve access to justice

KUALA LUMPUR: The allocation of more than RM60 million for upgrading judicial infrastructure, including the development of the e-Judiciary system, will enhance public access to justice, said Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) said this measure, which supports the digital agenda, is in line with efforts to empower the judiciary as an independent body.

Commenting on the Budget 2025 presentation by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Parliament yesterday, Azalina said the RM209 million allocation for the Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU), compared to RM194 million last year, reflects the continued efforts of the MADANI government’s institutional and legal reform agenda in supporting economic development and ensuring the well-being of the people.

“Furthermore, the MADANI government’s commitment to continue upholding the independence of Parliament is demonstrated by the increased Parliament allocation of RM180 million, up from RM166 million in 2024.

“Part of this allocation is aimed at strengthening the role of the Public Accounts Committee, the Special Select Committees of the Dewan Negara and Dewan Rakyat as platforms for checks and balances,“ Azalina said in a statement yesterday.

Azalina also expressed her gratitude to the Prime Minister for addressing the needs of the legal sector and institutional reforms, including the initiative to draft the Online Safety Bill, which will be implemented soon to curb the increasingly alarming trend of cyberbullying.

“This is to ensure that service providers are held accountable for improving online safety, particularly involving children.

“In fact, this year, the Penal Code Act 574 and the Criminal Procedure Code Act 593 were amended to enable law enforcement agencies to take more effective action against online crime syndicates that use mule accounts,“ Azalina said.

Azalina, who is also the Member of Parliament for Pengerang, said the legal reform agenda will continue under the MADANI government with the formation of the Legal Reform Task Force to lead the review and updating of over 3,000 outdated laws, especially commercial laws, to keep pace with the times.

Meanwhile, the Second Chance Policy introduced in 2023 will be expanded to companies declared bankrupt in 2025.

“Since its introduction in 2023, the policy, which is based on compassion within the framework of Malaysia MADANI, has benefited not only more than 170,000 people declared bankrupt but also their families in rebuilding their lives,“ she said.