Budget 2025’s emphasis on essential infrastructure will create opportunities for contractors - MBAM

KUALA LUMPUR: Next year’s budget places much-needed emphasis on advancing essential infrastructure which will create opportunities for contractors, said the Master Builders Association Malaysia (MBAM).

MBAM said the government’s proactive measures in Budget 2025 prioritise key infrastructure projects and underscores the critical role of the construction sector in driving Malaysia’s socio-economic development, particularly in transportation and housing.

It noted “projects such as Pan Borneo Sabah with a value of RM 9.7 billion and the Sabah and Sarawak Link Road worth RM7.4 billion, the Sarawak Cancer Centre with an allocation of RM1 billion, the RM2.6 billion allocated to maintain federal roads, RM1 billion to repair non-main roads and FELDA roads and roads damaged by floods.”

“Also the RM3.0 billion allocated for upgrading and maintenance of schools and classrooms as well as another RM1 billion for the upgrade of facilities in 543 schools, especially in Sabah and Sarawak as well as RM450 million worth of projects for G1 to G4 contractors,” it said in a statement.