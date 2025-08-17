Four held over murder of foreign worker in Pahang

KUANTAN: Four individuals, including three foreigners, have been arrested in connection with the murder of a foreign worker at a tin mining site in Sungai Bayas, Sungai Lembing.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Ashari Abu Samah confirmed the arrests, stating the suspects are aged between 38 and 64.

The group comprises Bangladeshi and Myanmar nationals, along with a local man who shared living quarters with the victim.

One suspect admitted to stabbing the victim during a disturbance caused by intoxication.

A knife was recovered from the scene, and four blood samples were sent for forensic analysis.

The 42-year-old victim succumbed to stab wounds at Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital around 3am yesterday.

All suspects have been remanded for seven days starting yesterday.