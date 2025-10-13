Budget 2026 advances Malaysia’s digital economy with AI and infrastructure

KUALA LUMPUR: Budget 2026 demonstrates Malaysia’s commitment to advancing its digital economy through strategic investments in artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure.

Kaspersky Head of Government Affairs and Public Policy for Asia Pacific Heng Lee highlighted key initiatives including the Malaysia Digital Acceleration Grant and the MADANI Submarine Cable Connection project.

He stated these initiatives will reinforce the country’s digital foundations and catalyse talent readiness for the future.

Heng Lee emphasised the growing need for cyber resilience as Malaysia deepens its digital capabilities and connectivity.

He revealed that Malaysia faced 27.9 million web threats in 2024 alone according to Kaspersky’s threat research. Strengthening cyber defence across all sectors is essential with particular focus on small and medium enterprises which are the everyday connectors.

By safeguarding government critical sectors and businesses Malaysia can build the cyber immunity needed to sustain digital growth for everyone. – Bernama