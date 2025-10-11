Budget 2026 allocates RM46.5 billion for major healthcare boost

KUALA LUMPUR: Budget 2026 provides a significant boost to the national healthcare system, focusing on development, human resources, and service reforms.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad stated that the budget allocates RM46.5 billion to the Health Ministry, one of the largest in its history.

He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan for the substantial allocation.

Dzulkefly highlighted that human resources received special attention, with 4,500 contract doctors to be absorbed by 2026 and an average 40% increase in on-call allowances.

He emphasised that this is the first rise in the On-Call Duty Allowance in nearly 14 years, injecting new spirit into healthcare staff.

The minister also announced that revenue from increased sin taxes on cigarettes, alcohol, and tobacco will be specifically channelled to address lung and liver diseases.

He described this move as unprecedented in the country’s healthcare funding.

Dzulkefly added that the new Rakan KKM initiative, offering personalised and specialist health services, expects its first patients this December.

He confirmed this timeline after the Prime Minister inquired about the initiative’s launch.

Earlier, Anwar announced the RM46.5 billion allocation during the Budget 2026 tabling to ensure quality, equitable, and affordable healthcare services.

He also confirmed that excise duties on tobacco and alcoholic beverages will increase starting November 1.

Budget 2026, themed the Fourth MADANI Budget, allocates RM470 billion in public expenditure, up from RM452 billion last year.

This includes RM338.2 billion for operating expenditure and RM81 billion for development expenditure.

Additional investments comprise RM30 billion from government-linked investment companies, RM10 billion from public-private partnerships, and RM10.8 billion from Federal Statutory Bodies and Minister of Finance Incorporated companies. – Bernama