Budget 2026 allocation to strengthen Malaysia’s higher education ecosystem

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Higher Education has expressed confidence that its Budget 2026 allocation will strengthen the country’s higher education ecosystem.

The ministry received RM18.60 billion for 2026, representing a 2.76% increase from the RM18.09 billion allocated in 2025.

This increased allocation reflects the government’s commitment to enhancing graduate employability and strengthening Technical and Vocational Education and Training.

The budget also advances research, development and innovation while broadening access to quality higher education.

Operating expenses received RM14.68 billion while development expenses were allocated RM3.91 billion.

Budget 2026 includes initiatives to strengthen student welfare through Ikhtiar Dapur MADANI and MySiswa Job On Campus programmes.

The maintenance of higher education institution infrastructure received a total allocation exceeding RM446 million.

The government introduced the PTPTN Free Education incentive for 5,800 students from low-income families.

This initiative includes an allocation of RM120 million per year for the free education programme.

Loan repayment exemptions were granted for 6,000 first-class honours bachelor’s degree graduates from B40 and M40 families.

The budget prioritises Bumiputera education with a total RM6 billion allocation to MARA, Yayasan Peneraju and UiTM.

MOHE will work closely with all public universities, polytechnics and community colleges to ensure prudent fund utilisation.

The ministry will also collaborate with private institutions to maximise the impact on human capital development.

Each allocation will be utilised to directly benefit the country’s higher education advancement. – Bernama