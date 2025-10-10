Budget 2026 drives sustainable development for planetary health - Dr Zaini Ujang

KUALA LUMPUR: Budget 2026 reflects the government’s commitment to driving sustainable development in a balanced and inclusive manner, said 2025 National Engineering Award Icon, Prof Datuk Seri Dr Zaini Ujang.

He said this Budget focuses on providing infrastructure and basic facilities that support the sustainable development agenda nationwide.

“Overall, 2026 Budget emphasises the provision of infrastructure towards sustainable development and a sustainable lifestyle.

“Many delayed disaster mitigation projects have been finalised at a huge cost, exceeding previous years, such as the Flood Mitigation Plan (RTB),“ he said in a statement today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, when tabling the 2026 Budget in Parliament today, announced an allocation of RM2.2 billion as a long-term flood prevention measure.

It encompasses the implementation of 43 high-priority RTB flood mitigation projects according to schedule, including 12 new RTBs that will begin implementation next year.

According to Zaini, the protection of natural heritage (resources) is also emphasised through the implementation of initiatives such as the National River Trail and Ecological Fiscal Transfer (EFT) which supports the concept of planetary health.

“This sustainable development also focuses not only on infrastructure in urban areas, but also on basic rural infrastructure, particularly village roads, water supply and electricity in rural areas,“ he said.

Zaini said the 2026 Budget also shows the government’s determination in balancing economic, social and environmental aspects, in line with financial capacity and the principles of transparent governance.

“I believe 2026 Budget is a reflection of the government’s commitment to ensuring that sustainable development can be driven as best as possible, without marginalising any party that needs to be assisted and driven.

“It focuses on aspects of disaster management, planetary health, basic amenities and environmental preservation in a comprehensive and balanced manner,” he said.

Zaini said the allocations provided for rail, roads, bridges and eco-friendly drainage systems must be implemented promptly to ensure that Malaysia remains competitive and progressive in the challenging global economic environment. – Bernama