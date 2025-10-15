Budget 2026 empowers youth with free education and economic initiatives

KUALA LUMPUR: Budget 2026 demonstrates the government’s commitment to new economic approaches and initiatives designed to empower the people, especially the youth.

Political secretary to the Finance Minister Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim stated that educational initiatives like free education for underprivileged and middle-income groups provide significant relief.

“Although some quarters have mocked the government when we spoke about free education, today the MADANI government has proven that it can be achieved, provided it is aligned with the government’s current financial capability,” he said.

Muhammad Kamil spoke after officiating the 10th ASEAN Young Entrepreneurs Carnival at the MATRADE Exhibition and Convention Centre.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced on October 10 that the government would offer free education to 5,800 children from low-income families at public higher learning institutions.

He said this initiative involves an annual allocation of 120 million ringgit for poor families with a household income below 2,705 ringgit.

Muhammad Kamil added that Budget 2026 introduces many new benefits for the people, including tax exemptions regardless of social background or economic status.

“The government has demonstrated that this 2026 budget can be implemented with strong political will, integrity-driven governance and efficient management.

“If all these elements are realised, the resulting savings can be redirected for the benefit of the people,” he said.

Muhammad Kamil also highlighted that the 10th ASEAN Young Entrepreneurs Carnival offers a valuable opportunity for young entrepreneurs to showcase their business potential domestically and globally.

“This platform should be optimally utilised not only to build networks but also to explore new business opportunities and potentials, especially for the youth.

“Participating in this platform are the World Economic Forum, as well as partners from ASEAN and European countries,” he said. – Bernama